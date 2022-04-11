Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,835,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.94. 766,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,692,668. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

