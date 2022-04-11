Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $291,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $419.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $437.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

