Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,582 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $136.95. The company had a trading volume of 289,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,393,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.22. The firm has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.56.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

