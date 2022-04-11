Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,600 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.47. 22,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,494. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

