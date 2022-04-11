Integral Health Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.3% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of PFE traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.09. 837,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,110,957. The company has a market cap of $305.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

