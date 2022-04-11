Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $35.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 12.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 2.88%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

