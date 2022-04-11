Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.47. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 132,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 65,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT opened at $100.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $88.28 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.