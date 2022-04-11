Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,113,120.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $1,113,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $189.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.29. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,037.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 48,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $93,325,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

