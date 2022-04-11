Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells $425,348.87 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 82.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

