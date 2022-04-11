Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells $425,348.87 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of nCino stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 82.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
