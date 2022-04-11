Insider Selling: Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Rating) Director Douglas Reeson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$468,750.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mega Uranium alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Douglas Reeson sold 20,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Douglas Reeson sold 19,500 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$7,312.50.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.

Shares of Mega Uranium stock opened at C$0.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.