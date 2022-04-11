Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sells 1,207 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FDS opened at $441.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.86 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

