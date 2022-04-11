Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) insider David Curry Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $18,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Curry Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, David Curry Peterson sold 2,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $6,640.00.

NYSE:ELVT remained flat at $$3.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Elevate Credit ( NYSE:ELVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 83,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

