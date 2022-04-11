Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Sells $394,280.52 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $394,280.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $118.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $122.01.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

