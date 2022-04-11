Insider Buying: Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Buys 9 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Watt bought 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,562 ($20.49) per share, for a total transaction of £140.58 ($184.37).

SCT stock opened at GBX 1,536 ($20.14) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47. Softcat plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.52). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,777.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Softcat alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,910 ($25.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($26.36) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Softcat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,962 ($25.73).

About Softcat (Get Rating)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.