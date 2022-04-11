Insider Buying: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,461,867.14 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 17,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,461,867.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,028,522.66.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.80 per share, with a total value of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.83 per share, with a total value of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80.

SXT opened at $83.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.62. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $121,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensient Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.