Insider Buying: New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) Insider Acquires £25,745.16 in Stock

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA – Get Rating) insider Michael David Barnard purchased 30,649 shares of New Century AIM VCT stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £25,745.16 ($33,764.14).
NCA opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.18. New Century AIM VCT Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 105 ($1.38).
New Century AIM VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for New Century AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.