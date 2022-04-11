InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) will report $430,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.75 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on INM. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

