Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Down 13.9% This Week

Ink Protocol (XNK) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $312,426.58 and $644.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00034343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00103983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.