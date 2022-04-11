Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) versus Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Critical Contrast

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inhibrx and Replimune Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 3 0 3.00 Replimune Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Inhibrx presently has a consensus target price of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 109.81%. Replimune Group has a consensus target price of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 148.50%. Given Replimune Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Volatility & Risk

Inhibrx has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Inhibrx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Replimune Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -1,130.80% -176.32% -59.90% Replimune Group N/A -23.03% -20.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inhibrx and Replimune Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $7.23 million 114.06 -$81.77 million ($2.15) -9.83 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$80.87 million ($2.07) -9.40

Replimune Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Replimune Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Inhibrx on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inhibrx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also provides INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

