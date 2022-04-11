Indivior (LON:INDV) Sets New 52-Week High at $329.05

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 329.05 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 329.05 ($4.32), with a volume of 61294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328 ($4.30).

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Indivior in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.33) target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 265.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

