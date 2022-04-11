Imperial Brands’ (IMB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,953.20 ($25.62).

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 1,674.50 ($21.96) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,822 ($23.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,658.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,618.17.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

