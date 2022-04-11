Imperial Brands’ (IMB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price target on the stock.

IMB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,953.20 ($25.62).

IMB stock opened at GBX 1,677.50 ($22.00) on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.90). The firm has a market cap of £15.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,658.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,618.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

