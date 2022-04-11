IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX stock traded down $25.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $521.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $578.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

