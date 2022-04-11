Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

IDEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ideanomics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Ideanomics stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Ideanomics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $455.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

In other news, CEO Alfred Poor purchased 62,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $74,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ideanomics by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 307.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 72.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

