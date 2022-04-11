ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 866,670 shares.The stock last traded at $11.82 and had previously closed at $12.08.

ICL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,069,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ICL Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 269,701 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ICL Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 136,602 shares during the period.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

