ICHI 1-Day Volume Reaches $64.93 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 66% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, ICHI has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $209.31 million and approximately $64.93 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $45.30 or 0.00112013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00043898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.95 or 0.07445674 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,483.36 or 1.00109964 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,620,916 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

