IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,135,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

IAC stock opened at $101.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average of $126.96. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $93.60 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

