I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Cap of $498,880.49

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $498,880.49 and $3.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.38 or 0.00254732 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004478 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000668 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00021807 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.87 or 0.00640333 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,512,015 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

