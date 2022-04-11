HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0153 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $52.12 million and approximately $308,148.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

