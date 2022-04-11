HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $18.41

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $17.54. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 1,208 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91.
About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
