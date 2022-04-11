HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $18.41

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $17.54. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 1,208 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,923,000 after acquiring an additional 128,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,982 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,440,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,771,000 after purchasing an additional 448,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

