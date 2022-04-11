Huobi BTC Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39,704.28 or 0.99912080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $1.02 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.54 or 0.07522903 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,596.35 or 0.99640482 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

