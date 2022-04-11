Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) has been assigned a €61.00 ($67.03) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.76 ($67.87).

Shares of BOSS stock traded up €0.50 ($0.55) during trading on Monday, hitting €52.40 ($57.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of €52.45 and a 200-day moving average of €53.06. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €33.70 ($37.03) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($65.91).

Hugo Boss Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.