Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €61.00 ($67.03) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.76 ($67.87).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS stock traded up €0.50 ($0.55) during trading on Monday, hitting €52.40 ($57.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of €52.45 and a 200-day moving average of €53.06. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €33.70 ($37.03) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($65.91).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.