Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.17 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) will announce $299.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.02 million and the lowest is $291.96 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $265.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.