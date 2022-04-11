Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.17 Million

Analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) will announce $299.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.02 million and the lowest is $291.96 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $265.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

