Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $422,242,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,500,000 after purchasing an additional 794,523 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. 247,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,387,103. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

