Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells $2,809,500.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $2,809,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.17 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $83.42 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

