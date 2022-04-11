HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.

HRT stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26.

HRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

