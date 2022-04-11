Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $226.45

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $226.45 and last traded at $223.93, with a volume of 744353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

Get Hershey alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,017,837 shares of company stock valued at $207,042,442 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 55,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.