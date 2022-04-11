HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($66.99) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.44 ($66.42).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €58.00 ($63.74) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €44.24 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of €68.72 ($75.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.50. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.34.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

