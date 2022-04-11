HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLEGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($66.99) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.44 ($66.42).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €58.00 ($63.74) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €44.24 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of €68.72 ($75.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.50. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.34.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.