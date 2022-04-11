Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.94. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 156,725 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,459,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,891,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 583,873 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.