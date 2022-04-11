Healthcare Triangle Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 11th (NASDAQ:HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle’s (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 11th. Healthcare Triangle had issued 4,709,255 shares in its public offering on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $18,837,020 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Healthcare Triangle stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Healthcare Triangle has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.43% of Healthcare Triangle as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Triangle Inc is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

