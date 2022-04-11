Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.35. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.