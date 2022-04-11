Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:HR opened at $27.90 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 275.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.