Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 915,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 14,502,337 shares.The stock last traded at $141.00 and had previously closed at $142.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 952.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

