Head to Head Review: West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) versus UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) and UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for West Fraser Timber and UFP Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Fraser Timber 0 0 5 1 3.17 UFP Industries 0 2 3 0 2.60

West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus target price of $134.93, indicating a potential upside of 82.24%. UFP Industries has a consensus target price of $91.80, indicating a potential upside of 22.50%. Given West Fraser Timber’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe West Fraser Timber is more favorable than UFP Industries.

Volatility and Risk

West Fraser Timber has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Industries has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

West Fraser Timber pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. UFP Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. West Fraser Timber pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UFP Industries pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UFP Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. West Fraser Timber is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares West Fraser Timber and UFP Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Fraser Timber 28.02% 39.91% 28.52% UFP Industries 6.20% 28.94% 17.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of West Fraser Timber shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of UFP Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of UFP Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Fraser Timber and UFP Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Fraser Timber $10.52 billion 0.73 $2.95 billion $26.61 2.78 UFP Industries $8.64 billion 0.54 $535.64 million $8.59 8.72

West Fraser Timber has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Industries. West Fraser Timber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

West Fraser Timber beats UFP Industries on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products. The company also provides northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products. It sells its products to major retail chains, contractor supply yards, and wholesalers, as well as industrial customers for further processing or as components for other products in Canada, the United States, China, Europe, Asia, and other countries. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. was founded in 1955 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products. This segment serves national home center retailers, and retail-oriented regional and contractor-oriented lumberyards under the ProWood, ProWood FR, Deckorators, UFP-Edge, Outdoor Essentials, Dimensions, and Handprint trademarks. The Industrial segment provides pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers and products that are used for packaging, shipping, and material handling applications, as well as various other protective packaging applications. The construction segment offers roof trusses, cut and shaped lumbers, plywood, oriented strand boards, and dimensional lumbers; and engineered wood components, including roof and floor trusses, wall panels, I-joists, and lumber packages, as well as distributes siding, electrical, and plumbing products to factory-built housing and recreational vehicle customers. This segment also engages in the manufacture of components; design, manufacture, and supply of wood forms and related products to set or form concrete for structures, such as parking garages, stadiums, and bridges, as well as provides farming services for builders. It also offers interior fixtures, millwork, and casework for retail, commercial, and other structures; and structural wood packaging, other packing materials, and original equipment manufacturer components for various industries. The company was formerly known as Universal Forest Products, Inc. and changed its name to UFP Industries, Inc. in April 2020. UFP Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

