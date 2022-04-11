HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Lifted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,302,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after acquiring an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,458,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,445,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $258.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,732. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.15 and a 12-month high of $272.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

