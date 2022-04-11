Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,193 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.77.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.32.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

