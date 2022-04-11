Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,105 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,692 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 669,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $89,157,000 after acquiring an additional 44,106 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,740 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $4,893,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.58. 1,793,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.03.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,330 shares of company stock worth $6,677,196 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

