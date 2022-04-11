Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 14,022 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,848,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.65. 353,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,310,268. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

