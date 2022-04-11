Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Public Storage by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $5.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $403.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $257.42 and a 12 month high of $411.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.38.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

