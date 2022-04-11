Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,378 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,319,000 after purchasing an additional 882,256 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 734,311 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.70. 91,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,537. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.